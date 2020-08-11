China’s ‘Eight Hundred’ Lines up August Release in North America, Australia, New Zealand

By Celebrity News Wire on August 11, 2020

Chinese war action film “The Eight Hundred” will open in theaters in North America, Australia and New Zealand at the end of the month, a week after it becomes the biggest local film this year to open in Chinese cinemas.. Handled by Huayi Bros., the controversial film will release in China on Aug. 28. Overseas, […]

