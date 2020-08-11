Chinese war action film “The Eight Hundred” will open in theaters in North America, Australia and New Zealand at the end of the month, a week after it becomes the biggest local film this year to open in Chinese cinemas.. Handled by Huayi Bros., the controversial film will release in China on Aug. 28. Overseas, […]

