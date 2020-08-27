China this week became the first global market to make a “full box office recovery” according to targets developed by the U.K.-based film industry analytics firm Gower Street, the company said Thursday. The firm created five targets to track and compare the paths of different territories’ exhibition sectors back to recovery. The indicators move from […]

