China Issues Guidelines On Developing a Sci-Fi Film Sector

Chinese film authorities issued a new document outlining policy measures to boost the country’s production of science fiction movies. Entitled “Several Opinions on Promoting the Development of Science Fiction Films,” the document highlights how the sci-fi genre fits into the ruling Communist Party’s broader ideological and technological goals. It was released earlier this month by […]

