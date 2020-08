Cinemas in some parts of China have been told that they may now sell up to 50% of their available tickets for each screening and play films over two hours in length without restrictions starting from Aug. 14, local reports and leaked directives show. Concessions may also now be sold — not to snack on […]

The post China to Ease Limits on Movie Ticket Sales, Screening Length Starting This Weekend appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.