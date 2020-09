EXCLUSIVE: Epic Chinese war drama The Eight Hundred has been acquired for UK theatrical after mining box office gold in its native China. The film became the first blockbuster-level hit in the pandemic era when it released in China on August 21, grossing $336M in the territory to date, which places it at no.2 on […]

