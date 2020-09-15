Keeping his head held high! Chris Evans opened up about his accidental nude photo leak — and tried not to let the gaffe steal his smile.

The Captain America actor, 39, appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, September 15, just days after becoming a trending topic on social media. Despite the headlines, Evans kept a lighthearted attitude as host Tamron Hall asked what went down.

“Did something happen this weekend?” the Boston native joked. “Look, it was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It’s embarrassing, but you’ve gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have fantastic fans who came to my support. That was really nice.”

On Saturday, September 12, Evans shared a clip of himself and a handful of friends playing a game of Heads Up. At the end of the Instagram Story, the video showed the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star’s camera roll, which featured a black-and-white explicit photo. Soon after, Chris’ brother, Scott Evans, took to Twitter and played coy about the mishap.

“Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” Scott, 36, wrote.

Mark Ruffalo also chimed in with his support of his Avengers costar, tweeting, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”

Despite causing a stir with the accidental post — and even leading some fans to believe his account was hacked — the Marvel star attempted to put a positive spin on the situation.

“Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” the Knives Out actor tweeted on Monday, September 14, with a face-palm emoji. Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Eichner and Hilarie Burton all rushed to praise Chris for using his platform for a good cause.

Hall, 49, replied on Monday night and hinted that fans wouldn’t want to miss her interview with the Defending Jacob star the next day. Though she laughed off Chris’ deflections during their interview, she thanked him for using the opportunity to “get our eyes on something that is more important,” like registering to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“That’s called turning a frown upside down, Tamron,” he said.

