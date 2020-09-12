Chris Hemsworth isn’t hanging up Thor’s hammer any time soon. In a new interview with the Polish magazine Elle Man, the Marvel superstar says he doesn’t plan to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe after “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth entry in the “Thor” series. When asked if Thor would retire after the upcoming movie, […]

