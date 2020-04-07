Chris Hemsworth Is Brooding and Fighting in Trailer for Netflix's Extraction
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Chris Hemsworth Is Brooding and Fighting in Trailer for Netflix's Extraction
Hello, are you hungering for a new Chris Hemsworth movie? Of course you are; who isn't? Netflix had our best interests in mind when it dropped the trailer Tuesday for Hemsworth's new action-thriller, Extraction, which is jam-packed with shots of him frowning and fighting bad guys.