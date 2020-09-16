Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks—USA Network & Syfy, is leaving NBCUniversal after 19 years at the company’s flagship entertainment cable networks. He just notified his team in an internal memo. (You can read it below) The move follows the recent major realignment of NBCU’s streaming and leaner TV group, which introduced a new centralized structure […]

