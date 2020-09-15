Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have been divorced for the last two years, but the pair only now sold the house that they co-owned in Hollywood Hills.

As a final step in parting ways completely, they originally put the house on the market for $5 million after buying it together for $3.3 million six years ago. While not getting the original price, they still made a profit as it sold for $4.75 million.

The house has been built in a Mediterranean style, and features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a pool, steam room, tennis court and outdoor gym.

This was the last piece of property that tied the two together, and since it has been sold, there is no reason for them to be in contact anymore.

Pratt recently welcomed his first child with new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, while Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Faris recently made a shocking announcement to the production team of the television show Mom, saying that she will be leaving the show in which she has starred for the last seven years.

Studio bosses are now desperately trying to figure out what to do next. “It was sudden and unwelcome, and it left the entire network scrambling. This is not a good thing at all,” an on-set source confirmed.

