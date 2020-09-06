Chris Randone: How Becca Remembered Names During Night 1 Rose Ceremony

That’s the secret! Chris Randone and Eric Bigger divulged little-known, behind-the-scenes details from their seasons of The Bachelorette, including how the lead remembers everyone’s name on night one.

“They come out and [Becca Kufrin] only said three names at a time, and then she goes back in and then comes back out,” Randone, 32, revealed of the rose ceremony during Us Weekly’s “Bachelor Confessions” game. “Three names at a time. And it’s like, stop production, start, stop, start. … She doesn’t name off every single person right away. She’ll come out, [name] three [men], go back in, five minutes later, come back out, [name] three.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum competed on Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. The 30-year-old reality star ultimately got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, but she announced their split on Tuesday, September 1, following his controversial remarks about supporting police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she explained on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Randone, for his part, confirmed exclusively to Us in August that his estranged wife, Krystal Nielson, filed for divorce. Their breakup came as more of a surprise to Bachelor Nation.

“It probably didn’t seem like [we were headed for a split] up until it actually happened,” he told Us during the “Bachelor Confessions” game.

Bigger, meanwhile, vied for Rachel Lindsay’s affection on The Bachelorette in 2017. The 32-year-old TV personality joked to Us about how much he relied on the attorney, 35, for support during one of their dates. “I’m in the middle of the ocean — Pacific — and I cannot swim,” he recalled. “People don’t know I was holding onto Rachel really tight.”

The former Bachelorette chose Bryan Abasolo during her season, and they tied the knot in August 2019.

