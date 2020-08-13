Chris Tomlin’s new collection of collaborations, Chris Tomlin & Friends, bounds in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart dated Aug. 15.

In its first week, ending Aug. 6, the set earned 12,000 equivalent album units, with 7,000 in album sales, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Tomlin achieves his eighth No. 1 on Top Christian Albums. He last led in 2016 when Never Lose Sight arrived in the penthouse. In between, EP Nobody Loves Me Like You reached No. 20 in September 2018, followed by Holy Roar (No. 3, November 2018) and Holy Roar: Live From Church (No. 7, March 2019).

Tomlin first ruled Top Christian Albums with See the Morning in October 2006. He joins August Burns Red as the only acts that have topped the chart in the 2000s, ’10s and ’20s.

Tomlin’s new LP sports 12 team-ups with both Christian and country artists, including Russell Dickerson, Florida Georgia Line, Needtobreathe’s Bear Rinehart and RaeLynn.

Plus, lead single “Who You Are to Me,” featuring Lady A, enters the Christian Airplay top 10 (15-10), up 21% to 5.6 million audience impressions in the week ending Aug. 10.

Tomlin earns his record-extending 29th Christian Airplay top 10, furthering his lead over runner-up Casting Crowns, with 27.

Country trio Lady A, which comprises Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, notches its first Christian Airplay top 10, although Scott is no stranger to the genre. Hillary Scott & The Scott Family’s Love Remains debuted at No. 1 on Top Christian Albums in August 2016, while the set’s “Thy Will” topped the multi-metric Hot Christian Songs chart for 15 weeks and Christian Airplay for three frames.

Meanwhile, Tomlin is one of the featured artists on Thomas Rhett’s country hit, “Be a Light,” which also features Scott, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban. “Light” lifts 9-7 on Country Airplay (23.5 million, up 8%) and ranks at No. 15 on Hot Country Songs.

Plus, Cory Asbury’s second solo album To Love a Fool enters Top Christian Albums at No. 4 with 4,000 units. The set from the Bethel Music member follows his debut LP Reckless Love, which debuted at the summit in February 2018.

The new album’s lead single “The Father’s House” ruled Christian Airplay for three weeks in June.

