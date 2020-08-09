“WAP” is bringing out “Dirrty”-era Christina Aguilera.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hot new song got Xtina cooling off in the pool in a sexy pose this weekend.

“#WAP got me feelin some type of way,” she captioned a photo on Twitter Saturday (Aug. 8).

The sizzling snapshot caught Cardi’s eye. “I want to be that pool tho,” the rapper commented.

The “WAP” appreciation thread didn’t end there, though. By Sunday, Aguilera found a fan edit of the music video that ended with her own arrival on the scene.

“Whoever made this… got me crackin up,” she posted with fire emojis.

Check out her “WAP”-inspired picture on Twitter, and see her surprise appearance in the visual below.

Whoever made this…

got me crackin up

#WAP pic.twitter.com/TuxBEm8Din — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 9, 2020

