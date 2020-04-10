Error message

Christina Aguilera, Jordan Fisher, and More Team for Disney Singalong on ABC

By Celebrity News Wire on April 10, 2020

Christina Aguilera | Photo Credits: Kevin Mazur, Getty Images for Live Nation

In news that is sure to make you -- and Chris Evans -- smile, ABC is set to air an hour-long singalong special featuring some of your favorite stars performing iconic Disney tunes. TV Guide has learned that Ryan Seacrest will host The Disney Family Singalong, a special TV event airing Thursday,

...

