Christina Aguilera is spending quality time with her family amid the release of Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan.

The 39-year-old pop star cozied up with her two kids — Max, 12, and Summer, 6 — on Friday (Sept. 4) to watch the premiere of the new Mulan on Disney+. The singer shared the experience with her fans by live-tweeting throughout the viewing.

“My kids know about #Mulan, but they haven’t seen the live action version yet,” Aguilera wrote. “They’ve heard the music, they saw me recording it in the studio — so it’s a beautiful thing to share that with my children now.”

Released in 1998, the original animated version of Mulan featured Aguilera’s breakout hit “Reflection,” which shot the then-teenaged singer to stardom on the strength of her powerful pipes.

More than 20 years later, Aguilera re-recorded the inspirational ballad for Disney’s (non-musical) 2020 iteration of Mulan. The long-awaited film’s soundtrack also features her original song “Loyal Brave True.”

While live-tweeting on Friday, Aguilera responded to a fan asking which version of “Reflection” she likes better.

“I am partial to the new version of Reflection for sure,” the singer wrote. “Although I look back and smile at the version I did as a teen…I can hear the youth of a girl who doesn’t fully know herself or the power of her instrument yet. I’ve gotten to know myself better over the past 20 years…”

Mulan hit Disney+ on Friday after being postponed multiple times from premiering in theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out more of Aguilera’s tweets below.

My kids know about #Mulan, but they haven’t seen the live action version yet. They’ve heard the music, they saw me recording it in the studio — so it’s a beautiful thing to share that with my children now — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 4, 2020

cozy blanket to snuggle up with kids?…

popcorn, kids snacks

dim room, candles lit mood

happy to be nowhere else in the world pic.twitter.com/kQdFd9FDAG — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 4, 2020

This movie is filled with such incredible female fire energy given both the star of the film and director are inspiring, strong women!! Evoking such presence and power. @yifei_cc #NikiCaro. Honored to be a part of it — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

Recording the new Reflection was actually very emotional for me. I teared up many times (had to swallow the emotion because I’m not an accurate singer while crying ) I realized & appreciated how much has changed from the original place & time I recorded this song. https://t.co/JZ1sXn16z3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

I am partial to the new version of Reflection for sure. Although I look back and smile at the version I did as a teen…I can hear the youth of a girl who doesn’t fully know herself or the power of her instrument yet. I’ve gotten to know myself better over the past 20 years… https://t.co/YJLcF7fVAw — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

In the beginning! Of both the original animated #Mulan and this one, when Mulan is being “made up” to be mated. It is a fun visual scene & telling moment. I love a good makeover/ glam moment personally. But appreciate Mulan’s desire to remain true in to how she feels. https://t.co/ucLAby2LtR pic.twitter.com/GOdCKXLEGZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

Once a Disney girl, always a Disney girl. #Mulan pic.twitter.com/PxqJzvPL2C — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 5, 2020

