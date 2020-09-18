Christina and Ant Anstead‘s love story was a whirlwind before their sudden split in September 2020. With everything they had in common, they seemed like a match made in heaven.

For starters, they both have two children from previous marriages. Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant shares son Archie and daughter Amelie with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

Now, the couple share a baby boy named Hudson, whom they welcomed in September 2019. The couple seemed to blend their families together seamlessly. “The kids get along so well,” Christina once told Life & Style when asked about their brood. “We are very lucky! The kids are all such different ages so there isn’t any competition which is nice. The best advice to coparenting is to put the kids first — always!”

Christina and Ant were both involved in longterm marriages before getting together. The mom of three was married to Tarek for eight years before splitting in 2016, while Ant and his ex-wife called it quits in 2017 after 12 years of marriage.

Not only did they bond over their personal lives, but they also share similarities within their careers. Though the Flip or Flop starlet is into real estate and Ant has a passion for cars, they’ve both been on TV for years. They constantly share support for each other’s work on social media.

Despite their busy working schedules and taking care of their kids, the pair tried their best to prioritize their relationship. “We love a nice, long dinner where we can just enjoy some alone time and catch up,” the Christina on the Coast personality told Life & Style about date nights with Ant. “During the summer, we love to go for bike rides by the beach and enjoy a cocktail watching the sunset.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to make it work. On September 18, 2020, Christina shocked fans by announcing their split. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Keep scrolling to see Christina and Ant’s complete relationship timeline.

