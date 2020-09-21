Avoiding a mess. Christina Anstead‘s “worst nightmare” would be a “highly publicized split” from husband Ant Anstead, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“He and Christina are trying to figure this out amicably, like responsible adults,” the insider divulges, adding that the Christina on the Coast star, 37, is being “secretive” about their breakup following her public divorce from Tarek El Moussa. “She wants to protect the kids. They’re her main priority right now. She doesn’t want the situation to turn into a media circus again.”

Christina announced she and Ant, 41, were calling it quits after nearly two years of marriage via Instagram on Friday, September 18. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the HGTV personality captioned a photo of her and the U.K. native walking on the beach together. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

As for Tarek, 39, and Christina’s relationship, the pair split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. In May that same year, police were called to their home in response to “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” Tarek was reportedly “crying and shaking,” a witness told Us Weekly at the time. However, he later told authorities he had “no intention” of self-harm.

These days, the coparents — who share son Brayden and daughter Taylor together — are seemingly in a much better place. In fact, he’s being “very supportive” of Christina’s split from her second husband.

“Tarek was shocked too,” a separate insider revealed about his reaction to the couple’s breakup news. “He’s there for her and so is his fiancé, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time. Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own.”

Christina gave birth to Hudson on September 6, 2019. Meanwhile, Ant shares Amelie and Archie from a previous relationship. Despite going their separate ways, however, Ant “doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings,” a source told Life & Style. “Christina really likes” Ant’s teenage kids and “hopes they stay in touch with their younger stepsiblings.”

The post Christina Anstead’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ Would Be a ‘Highly Publicized’ Split From Husband Ant appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.