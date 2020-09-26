She’s moving on. Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead broke her silence about her split from husband Ant Anstead, one week after revealing their breakup after nearly two years of marriage.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have [two] baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” the 37-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram selfie on Saturday, September 25. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

She also addressed fans and friends who have contacted her with support since she announced the split. “If you’ve DM me or text me — I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the ‘noise’ and focus on myself and the kids,” she added. “I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

The HGTV star first announced she and the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, were parting ways on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The split was a shock to fans and friends alike. “No one saw this coming. I’m hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style the day following the breakup announcement. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor.

“The crazy thing is that on the outside they looked like the perfect couple,” the source noted. “It just goes to show that you just never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”

The starlet also addressed how she fell into appearing on television — and how it hasn’t always been easy to manage her emotional wellbeing in the public eye. Christina revealed she “never thought” about being on TV and wanted to be a sports agent “like Jerry Maguire.” In college, she was “called intuitively” to get her real estate license and started selling, which led to pursuing house flipping, “which led to TV.”

“Now while I never wanted to be on TV, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing. I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad,” Christina explained in her Instagram post. “And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet. TV changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way.”

