Chucky Doll to Be Voiced by Original Star Brad Dourif in Syfy Series





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/Dw5Tg-hXf0c\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/Dw5Tg-hXf0c " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The classic '80s horror movie Child's Play might have been rebooted last year, but fans of the original series still have much to look forward to. After seven movies, creator Don Mancini is taking killer doll Chucky to TV in an upcoming show-- titled Chucky --for SyFy. it has been announced that

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com