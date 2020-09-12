Claire Denis on Women Filmmakers, Working With Robert Pattinson

By Celebrity News Wire on September 12, 2020

Presiding over Venice Film Festival’s Horizons jury, French filmmaker Claire Denis stopped by the festival and Mastercard’s “Life Through a Different Lens: Contactless Connections” talk on Thursday. The “Beau Travail” helmer addressed the female directors issue head on. “I am not a pioneer. There weren’t many women when I started, I knew there wasn’t going […]

