White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced over the weekend that she will be stepping down from her position, but her 15-year-old daughter Claudia said that it wasn’t discussed with the rest of the family.

Before Conway’s announcement, Claudia posted a series of tweets saying that she was devastated that her mother would be speaking at the Republican National Convention. She also claimed that she was “officially pushing for emancipation.”

KELLYANNE CONWAY QUITS TRUMP’S WHITE HOUSE TO FOCUS ON DAUGHTER WHO CALLED HER ‘SELFISH,’ ONLY AFTER ‘MONEY AND FAME’

But the teen has now revealed on TikTok that she had no idea her mother would quit her job advising President Trump.

“YEAH SORRY I HAD TO COME BACK TO POST THIS BUT. They didn’t even talk about it with any of us …just tweeted about it as if this is going to change anything and make me not emancipate myself,” she wrote.

A user replied to the post, commenting: “The fact that u found out from a tweet and not her or ur dad is sooooo …” Conway replied with: “Messed up? Yeah.”

OK OR NOT OK? MICHELLE OBAMA BLAMES ‘LOW-GRADE DEPRESSION’ ON TRUMP

After her initial plea for emancipation and stating that her “mother’s job ruined my [her] life”, she said that she would be taking a social media break to focus on her mental health.

“Words are not enough to express my love for my following. You are all amazing. Thank you for the support and love. May you feel my love and peace back. I am taking a break to process this recent news and to stabilize my mental health,” she said.

The post Claudia Conway Claims She Found Out On Twitter Mother Kellyanne Was Quitting appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.