Tiger King star Carole Baskin isn’t making any friends in the ballroom! In fact, most of the other contestants on Dancing With the Stars want her gone and say she’s an embarrassment.

“More than one celebrity on the show felt tricked when they found out Carole Baskin would be joining the show. When they sign their contracts, they do not know the other stars who will be competing. Several had second thoughts when it was announced Carole would be on the show, but it was then too late to pull out,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.

“Everyone who is dancing on the show knows their career is past its prime, but even so, it is insulting to the other stars to have to compete with a woman who has had no career,” the source adds. “Not to mention that she has been accused of being involved with the mysterious disappearance of her husband!”

Adding fuel to the fire, the 59-year-old “is getting special attention from the producers,” the insider shares. “She is getting the most media requests and attention and everyone else is pissed about it. Carole got the best song of the night, the best costume of the night, and even got the last dance — the best spot of the night.”

The season 29 celebrity cast is “hoping” Baskin “gets voted off first.” AJ McLean — who has sold over 160 million records worldwide and has been a part of the Backstreet Boys since 1992 — “might go home before Carole,” the insider reveals, adding that it’s “humiliating.”

On Monday, September 14, the Netflix star danced to Survivor‘s ‘Eye of the Tiger’ alongside her partner, Pasha Pashkov, and earned the lowest score of the night — 11 out of 30 points. The cat lover even ranked lower than former NBA star Charles Oakley, who merely clapped to the beat while on stage.

During her interview, Baskin — who emerged from a cage in the beginning of her paso doble jig — revealed she had “zero” dance experience… and it clearly showed!

The Texas native rose to fame earlier this year after her feud with Joe Exotic escalated. So much so, Exotic — who believes Baskin killed her first husband, Don Lewis, by feeding him to the tigers — was sentenced to 22 years in jail after he unsuccessfully hired someone to kill Baskin. Baskin has denied she was involved in her husband’s disappearance.

During DWTS, a new ad for Lewis — who went missing 23 years ago after he was supposed to go on a trip to Costa Rica — was shown, which featured his three daughters explaining they want answers as to what really happened to him. “Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997, his family deserves answers, they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” family lawyer John Phillips asked viewers.