On great terms! Colin Firth’s estranged wife, Livia Giuggioli, proved there is no bad blood between the pair as she helped the actor celebrate his 60th birthday.

“60th and not feeling it,” the film producer, 51, captioned a silly Instagram photo of Firth on Thursday, September 10. “Happy birthday to the best partner in crime ever (for the last 25 years and counting) (this is when Colin stole Elton John costume on the Kingsmen set …) #thursday #thursdayvibes.”

While the caption comes off as exceedingly friendly, the Oscar winner and Giuggioli announced their split in December 2019 after 22 years of marriage. “Colin and Livia Firth have separated,” their reps said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The estranged couple are parents of sons Luca, 19, and Matteo, 17. He also shares son Will, 29, with ex-girlfriend Meg Tilly.

News of the breakup came after Giuggioli admitted in March 2018 to having an affair with her alleged stalker, Marco Brancaccia. The Bridget Jones’s Diary star and the Eco-Age founder were secretly separated when the relationship occurred, but they later briefly reconciled. The duo “never had any desire to make this matter public,” according to a joint statement to Us.

Brancaccia’s lawyers denied the allegations, claiming he had “absolutely nothing to do with the events described and [had] already filed a legal complaint to protect his good name and his honor.”

Despite their public trials, Firth and Giuggioli remained close after their split. They spent New Year’s Eve together weeks after confirming their separation. “How we ended and how we began,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “@massimoserini.official @karenalder @sarahdeweymassage Colin and many more bye 2019 and helooooooo new decade!”

Later that month, the Mamma Mia! star and the Italy native cohosted a screening of The Great Hack in London. She raved on Instagram that the event included “a fascinating Q&A on the MOST important issue of our time – data,” adding: “Watch this movie, spread the word and act! #activecitizens (ps wearing ALL beyond #30wears clothes including @theory_ jacket made with traceable #wool to the farm @thewoolmarkcompany) #tuesday AND IT GOT A BAFTA NOMINATIONS TODAY!”

