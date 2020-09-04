Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy Was Turned Into a Life-Sized Cake

Mr. Darcy has long been considered one of the tastiest characters in screen history, but a British artist has now produced physical proof, immortalizing the popular Jane Austen character in cake form. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Pride & Prejudice,” the BBC’s popular 1995 miniseries, broadcaster UKTV commissioned cake connoisseur Michelle Wibowo to construct […]

