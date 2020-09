You’re looking at an ultra-rare autographed Colin Kaepernick rookie card featuring a piece of a game-used jersey. It’s awesome. It’s valuable. And, the only reason the owner is parting ways with it is because he wants to raise money for the QB’s…

The post Colin Kaepernick Collector Auctions Rare Card, Splits Profits with QB’s Charity appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.