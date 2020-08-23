Leaving the nest! Kandi Buruss, Shannon Beador and more celebrity parents have taken their kids to college to start the 2020 school year.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, and her husband, Todd Tucker, snapped a selfie on their way to New York University with her 17-year-old daughter, Riley, on August 17. “Road trip to NYU!,” Tucker, 47, captioned the Instagram photo.

Buruss added with a post of her own that the teenager “ain’t a baby no more,” writing, “Headed to school!”

The Grammy winner went on to share a photo of Riley holding her siblings, Ace, 4, and Blaze, 8 months. “My babies!” the Bravo personality wrote. “One is leaving the nest & the other two are just getting started!”

The reality star also documented her son’s first day of school. “He got fully dressed for online classes,” Buruss captioned photos of Ace meditating outside and swinging from his sister’s crib. “The day starts off peaceful & then the kids go crazy after sitting in front of that computer.”

As for Beador, 56, the Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrated her 19-year-old daughter Sophie’s sendoff to Baylor University in Texas.

On August 17, the California native posted a picture of herself and the teenager on a plane wearing face masks. “@bayloruniversity bound!” Beador captioned the mother-daughter shot.

The reality star, who also shares twins Stella and Adeline, 16, with ex-husband David Beador, left alone three days later, writing via Instagram: “Heading home to the OC with a tear-streaked face and my best friend since elementary school. Sophie is staying in Texas and is officially a college student. My emotions are all over the place. So proud she is starting the next chapter of her life, and then crying my eyes out because she is starting the next chapter of her life. Can’t wait to see where life takes you @sophiebeador.”

Keep scrolling to see Harrison Ford and more celebrity parents who sent their kids to college amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The post College Kids! Kandi Burruss, More Celebs Send Kids to School Amid Pandemic appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.