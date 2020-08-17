EXCLUSIVE: Already owning several titles, hip-hop star and actor Common can now add health guru to that list as the multi-hyphenate has set a new health and wellness series, Com&Well, on his YouTube channel. The six-episode series will be hosted by Common and premiere Tuesday. Filmed in his home using Skype, Zoom and YouTube, Common shares live […]

The post Common Sets Health & Wellness Series ‘Com&Well’ On YouTube appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.