Connie Britton Makes Her 9-1-1 Return in Season 3 Finale Teaser
Look who's coming back to help bring even more excitement to the end 9-1-1 Season 3! Fox announced on Monday night that Connie Britton will return to her role as Abigail Clark for the show's two-part finale, airing Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 11 at 8/7c on Fox.