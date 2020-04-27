Connie Britton Makes Her 9-1-1 Return in Season 3 Finale Teaser Trailer
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Connie Britton Makes Her 9-1-1 Return in Season 3 Finale Teaser Trailer
It looks like Buck (Oliver Stark) really might get some answers after all. Fox announced on Monday that Connie Britton will return to her role as Abigail Clark for 9-1-1's two-part Season 3 finale event airing Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 11 at 8/7c on Fox.