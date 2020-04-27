Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Connie Britton Makes Her 9-1-1 Return in Season 3 Finale Teaser Trailer

By Celebrity News Wire on April 27, 2020

Connie Britton, Oliver Stark; 9-1-1 | Photo Credits: Fox

It looks like Buck (Oliver Stark) really might get some answers after all. Fox announced on Monday that Connie Britton will return to her role as Abigail Clark for 9-1-1's two-part Season 3 finale event airing Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 11 at 8/7c on Fox.

In the above teaser for the action-packed

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story