It looks like Buck (Oliver Stark) really might get some answers after all. Fox announced on Monday that Connie Britton will return to her role as Abigail Clark for 9-1-1's two-part Season 3 finale event airing Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 11 at 8/7c on Fox.

In the above teaser for the action-packed

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com