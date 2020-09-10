Family first! Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk were spotted stepping out together with their daughter, Lea, in New York City on Thursday, September 10. The A Star Is Born actor held their toddler as they all enjoyed some fresh air.

Irina, 34, was the epitome of chic in her black two-piece set paired with an olive button-up, while Bradley was dressed more casually in a hoodie, black track pants and face mask amid the pandemic. Their little one, Lea, looked darling in her frilly white dress and matching face mask.

It’s been over a year since the catwalker and Limitless star, 45, called it quits, and fans are glad to see the duo are still quite amicable post-split. Bradley and Irina parted ways in June 2019 after dating for four years.

Multiple sources previously told In Touch the former power couple were “on the verge of splitting for months” before they mutually decided to move on.

The A-listers “tried to make it work for the sake of their daughter,” one insider close to the exes said at the time, however, Bradley and Irina both had “busy lives and careers which made the process very long and drawn out.”

Even though they aren’t together romantically anymore, the pair has continued to make efforts to coparent cordially. “Lea is the best thing that’s ever happened to Bradley, so he doesn’t have any regrets,” another source previously told In Touch. “He’ll always care about Irina, but it reached the point where neither of them wanted to continue sacrificing their happiness to stay stuck in a relationship.”

The Oscar-nominated performer and brunette beauty began their romance in the spring of 2015, and welcomed their daughter in 2017. Irina and Bradley mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, aside from some red carpet appearances together.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” the Russia native told Glamour UK in February 2019.

Scroll down to see the new photos of their family out and about!

