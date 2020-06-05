- You are here:
Cops and Live PD Pulled Off the Air Amid Protests Over Police Brutality
Long-running police reality show Cops, and the similar law enforcement show Live PD have been pulled off the air, Variety reported Friday.
A&E decided not to run new episodes of Live PD; Cops runs on Paramount and was about to begin airing Season 33 on Monday. Cops is no longer mentioned anywhere on
