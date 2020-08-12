European broadcasting group RTL, whose bouquet of companies include “American Idol” producer Fremantle, has seen group revenue down 16.4% to €2.7 billion ($3.3 billion) in the first half of 2020, according to half-yearly results declared on Thursday. Adjusted earnings before interest and amortization (EBITA) fell 52% to €258 million ($305 million). The decline was mainly […]

