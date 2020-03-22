Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Coronavirus Update: All the Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Major Events Canceled Due to COVID-19

By Celebrity News Wire on March 22, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry, Friends | Photo Credits: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The coronavirus global pandemic continues to spread, with over 300,000 diagnosed cases worldwide. In the United States, many state and local governments have been closing schools, shutting down restaurants and nightclubs, and encouraging

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story