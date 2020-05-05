Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Coronavirus Update: All the TV Shows, Movies, Sports, and Events Canceled or Postponed

By Celebrity News Wire on May 5, 2020

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll as the number of confirmed cases worldwide rises. In the United States, many state and local governments have closed

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story