Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Coronavirus Update: Every Movie, TV Show, Sport, and Major Event Canceled Due to COVID-19

By Celebrity News Wire on March 19, 2020

Minions: The Rise of Gru | Photo Credits: Illumination

The coronavirus global pandemic continues to spread, with over 200,000 diagnosed cases worldwide. In the United States, many state and local governments have been closing schools, shutting down restaurants and nightclubs, and encouraging residents

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story