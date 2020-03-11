- You are here:
Coronavirus Update: Riverdale Halts Filming After Production Member Was Exposed to Virus
Production has officially shut down on The CW's Riverdale due to Coronavirus concerns. TV Guide has confirmed that filming was suspended after a production crew member came into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Warner Bros. TV released the following statement about the
...
Read More >
