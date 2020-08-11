Canadian star Cory Marks has released his long-awaited debut record on Better Noise Music, Who I Am, a hard-charging rock influenced record that pairs the former hockey player and pilot with a number of rock legends including Lzzy Hale of Halestorm for one of the records most powerful tracks, the duet “Out in the Rain.”

Marks rose to fame last year with the track “Outlaws & Outsiders” featuring Travis Tritt, Ivan Moody from Five Finger Death Punch and Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Top Rock and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts, and at No. 7 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

“I’m so grateful to the staff at Better Noise Music for their planning and guidance leading up my album release,” Marks said. “The support from radio, social media and from all my new fans has been incredible to see. Even though my tour with Gord Bamford was cancelled due to COVID-19, I can’t wait to get out and tour behind this album”.

Marks recorded with award-winning producer Kevin Churko in Churko’s Las Vegas studio, capturing the energy and electricity of Cory’s live show with high octane tracks like “Blame it On the Double” and the opener “Devil’s Grin,” plus heart-heavy anthems to the outlaw lifestyle including “My Whiskey Your Wine” and “Another Night in Jail” that show the darker side of living life with one’s foot on the gas.

Cory’s track “Who I Am” is one of strongest to debut on the record, showcasing a range of country hooks and guitar playing chops that push the boundaries of the genre. It’s a great title track for the album that Marks knows doesn’t fit neatly within any one on particular radio format but would have a pretty broad appeal to both rock and country’s fan base.

Marks attributes the album’s shape-shifting sound signature to Churko, who grew up playing drums and later went on to collaborate with country artists like Shania Twain and rock icons like Ozzy Osbourne. “We both appreciate country music greats like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, but we love the heavier side of rock & roll and metal, too,” Cory says too. “We decided to mash it all together. It’s funny, because when I was growing up, my favorite records were Ozzy records. I dreamt of having that kind of production on one of my own records. Sure enough, seven years into my career, I’ve partnered with the producer who worked on all those albums. What a cool circle.”

Cory’s music has been chosen by the directors to be in two upcoming film releases — Sno Babies out September 29 and on the 2021 film The Retaliators. The album release includes a video for “Out in the Rain” with Hal, which you can watch below.

Check out the entire album at corymarks.com.

