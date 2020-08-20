No. 1 fan! Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd’s 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, “knows” that her parents are on Teen Mom OG and The Challenge.

“Ryder has finally gotten to the point where she’s starting to understand that,” Floyd, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly of the toddler on Wednesday, August 19, while promoting her Jack in the Box partnership. “She says that her two favorite shows are Teen Mom and The Challenge.”

Wharton, 29, chimed in, “It’s actually really cute that she knows. When she’ll play Barbies now, she’ll put her Daddy Barbie in the plane and then she’ll have my girlfriend, [Taylor Selfridge], standing off to the side. She’s like, ‘Daddy’s going for The Challenge.’ I’m like, ‘What’s Taylor doing?’ She’s like, ‘She’s waving goodbye!’ She gets it.”

The little one, however, “only likes to watch” Teen Mom OG when she’s on an episode.

The Michigan native, who is also the father of daughter Mila, 3 months, with Selfridge, 26, joked, “That’s like me. That’s my daughter.”

Ryder became a big sister in April when Mila arrived, and the little one’s arrival hasn’t given Wharton “any more baby fever.” He explained to Us, “At the end of the day, two is a lot for me to handle.”

As for Floyd, the Los Angeles native said, “I feel like I always have baby fever. It’s never going to go away.”

The former couple have been working together to coparent their toddler amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also teamed up to announce Jack in the Box’s Spicy Chicken Strips return. The reality stars encouraged fast food lovers to text their ex’s on Thursday, August 20, and DM Jack in the Box their proof for gift cards.

“It’s such a cute, fun concept,” Floyd gushed to Us on Wednesday. “When we heard it, we’re like, this is perfect for us. People are always spreading their own rumors [about us] and this time, we get to play it up.”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

