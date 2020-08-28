Is Anna Duggar having the same issues with nursing baby Maryella that she did after welcoming son Mason in September 2017? The Counting On star addressed fans’ concerns about how breastfeeding is going after she posted a new photo celebrating her youngest child turning 9 months old.

“Does she have [a] milk protein intolerance like your last baby?” one fan asked in the comments of the mom of six’s post. “I’m hoping my No. 2 doesn’t!” Anna, 32, responded, “Maryella does not have a milk protein intolerance! I’m so thankful!!!! It has made nursing much easier.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum’s follower was glad to hear that things were going well, especially after Anna was open about the struggles they went through with baby No. 5. In August 2018, she revealed she and husband Josh Duggar realized their youngest son had health issues at only 2 weeks old. However, it took them a few months before they could figure out just what the issue was — and during that time, Anna had to take a break from breastfeeding.

“Allergies showed up at 2 weeks and caused us to switch to formula while momma cut dairy and other potential allergy-causing foods out of my diet (i.e. gluten, corn, soy, eggs, nuts, chicken [and] nightshade foods),” she wrote on Instagram. “Thankfully, as we added things back into my diet, we discovered Mason was only allergic to dairy, and, by January, he was back to 100 [percent] nursing and thriving.” The tiny tot even got his weight back up, reaching 20 pounds at 6 months old.

While they got Mason’s health under control within just a few months, it took even longer for Josh, 32, and his wife to sort out how they could include him in family traditions like special breakfasts on the weekend. By the time he turned 11 months old, they’d started to find solutions. On August 28, 2018, they celebrated their son’s first time having pancakes for Sunday brunch by whipping up a batch of dairy-free treats.

“Sometimes in life, we are faced with a mountain that seems impossible,” Anna wrote at the time. “We pray asking God to move the mountain, yet God wants us to climb it! Even though it is unexpected (and hard work) it is so worth it, God’s grace is sufficient for each step of the way! To have a mountain top experience you must first climb the mountain!”

