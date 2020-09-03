Country singer Blanco Brown received “significant injuries” in a head-on collusion Monday night and underwent 12 hours of surgery as a result of the accident, his record label announced Thursday morning. The singer, who became known for his crossover hit “The Git Up” in 2019, was said to be resting in an intensive care unit […]

