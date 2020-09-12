Country Singer Luke Bryan Has Baby Fever… Again!

Now that Luke Bryan‘s two sons are about to enter their teen years, the country singer, 44, wants to have a third child. But first he has to get wife Caroline, 40, on board with the idea!

“Luke misses having a baby in the house,” an insider tells OK!, noting that he’d love to have a daughter.

“Caroline admits that Luke’s the greatest dad [to Bo, 12, and Tate, 10]. He’s up at dawn making the kids their breakfast, and he’s always helping them with their homeschooling and homework.”

Though their household is hectic at times — especially since Bryan and his wife took in his late sister’s children, Jordan, 25, Kris, 21, and Tai, 18 — the American Idol judge is confident that adding one more tot to the mix will be manageable.

“Having another baby is definitely on the radar for both of them now,” says the insider. “Nothing would make Luke happier than having a little girl to dote on and spoil.” Aww!

