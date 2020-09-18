Country singer Tyler Childers has released a six-minute video statement in which he urges fans, particularly those who share his Appalachian roots, to empathize with the anger and despair being expressed by the Black community in the wake of a wave of deaths at the hands of police. He says he reluctantly recorded the speech […]

