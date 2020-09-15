Creative Arts Emmys Night 2 Underway (Updating Live)

By Celebrity News Wire on September 15, 2020

The second night of the Creative Arts Emmys Awards kicked off Tuesday. The winners list will be updated live throughout the night. Outstanding Music Direction *WINNER* The Kennedy Center Honors Rickey Minor, Music Director CBS White Cherry Entertainment Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince CBS AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC The Oscars Rickey Minor, […]

