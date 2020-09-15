The second night of the Creative Arts Emmys Awards kicked off Tuesday. The winners list will be updated live throughout the night. Outstanding Music Direction *WINNER* The Kennedy Center Honors Rickey Minor, Music Director CBS White Cherry Entertainment Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince CBS AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC The Oscars Rickey Minor, […]

The post Creative Arts Emmys Night 2 Underway (Updating Live) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.