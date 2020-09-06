EXCLUSIVE: A serious incident took place this week on the set of AGC Studios’ pic Geechee in the Dominican Republic. That’s when police opened fire on a convoy of cars containing crew. One unidentified international crew member was shot several times, but only suffered minor injuries and has now left hospital and been flown home. […]

