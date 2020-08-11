Crikey! Bindi Irwin Reveals She’s Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late television personality wildlife expert Steven Irwin, announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her first child.

The 22-year-old Irwin took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and husband Chandler Powell holding a tiny Australian Zoo t-shirt to announce the news.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she wrote on her profile.

Irwin also confirmed that she is less than three months pregnant.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she added.

Ending the post with “Love & light”, she also asked her followers for advice during the pregnancy.

“Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

At the time of writing this story, her post had over half a million likes. It also received wishes from The Kangaroo Sanctuary: “Congratulations you guys. A joey on the way!”

There has been no indication as to what the pair intends to name their child, but OK! won’t be surprised if they decide to name it after her father Steve. Out of interest, while Joey is a popular name in the US, joey is a baby kangaroo.

