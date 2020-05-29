Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Criminal Minds' A.J. Cook Says the Idea of JJ and Reid Still Makes Her Nervous

By Celebrity News Wire on May 29, 2020

AJ Cook and Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds | Photo Credits: Screen Grab, CBS

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/n8Q67sNUk1Y\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Criminal Minds Cast on End of Series and JJ-Reid Relationship","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/n8Q67sNUk1Y" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

For some Criminal Minds fans, the resurrection of J.J. (A.J. Cook) and Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) romantic feelings in the Season 14 finale and first part of Season 15 felt like a shot. For a dedicated group of shippers, known to the internet as Jeiders, it was hope that the two FBI colleagues, who

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story