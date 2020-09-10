Next year’s CES, the world’s biggest consumer-technology trade show, has been pushed back a few days in January 2021, the Consumer Technology Association announced. CTA also announced Verizon chairman/CEO Hans Vestberg as the kickoff keynoter for the online-only event. Originally, CES 2021 was scheduled to run Jan. 6-9, 2021, in the trade show and conference’s […]

