Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing new sexual assault allegations. The Oscar winner is being accused of raping a woman twice in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The unidentified woman said the incident occurred in Gooding’s New York City hotel room after meeting the actor at a Greenwich Village lounge. He invited […]

