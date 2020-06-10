Error message

Da 5 Bloods Review: Spike Lee's Dizzying Vietnam War Netflix Film Is Worth the Trip

By Celebrity News Wire on June 10, 2020

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors, Da 5 Bloods | Photo Credits: David Lee/Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/D5RDTPfsLAI\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Da 5 Bloods | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/D5RDTPfsLAI" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

When Spike Lee's hyper-stylized, genre-hopping, and stuffed-to-the-gills Netflix original film Da 5 Bloods ended, and after I'd scooped my brains up off the carpet, I was left with the question "is this movie any good?" It's a big swing at 156 minutes; bold and bloody and rife with characters that

...

