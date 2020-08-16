During Deadline Contenders, a viewer tweeted a list of questions in regards to the upcoming season of This Is Us. Creator Dan Fogelman addressed the queries with the most pressing question being “Will the writers address COVID in present day?” “Yes on Covid,” Fogelman answered on Twitter. “We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very […]

